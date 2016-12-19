VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Ho Chi Minh City airport adds more night flights for holiday travel rush

By VnExpress   December 19, 2016 | 06:52 pm GMT+7
Ho Chi Minh City airport adds more night flights for holiday travel rush
Passengers wait in line to check in for departure at Tan Son Nhat airport in Ho Chi Minh City. Photo by Reuters

Tan Son Nhat, Vietnam’s busiest airport, is already operating above its capacity.

Tan Son Nhat, the country’s busiest and biggest airport, will increase the number of night flights in the weeks leading to the Lunar New Year holiday in an attempt to ease congestion.

The Ho Chi Minh City airport is currently operating a total of 38 passenger flights per hour between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m., leaving little room to squeeze in more flights, said aviation authorities.

Lai Xuan Thanh, director of the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam, suggested carriers increase the number of night flights as the Lunar New Year travel rush is about to start in less than a month.

“If we can schedule a maximum of 38 night take-offs and landings between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m.," Thanh said, "the airport will be able to handle the increased travel demand during the Tet holiday.” 

Aviation authorities are expecting domestic airliners to add more than 2,000 extra flights to their schedule during the holiday season.

Vietnam Airlines, the country’s biggest carrier, said the number of flights will be up 46 percent compared to last year's season, with an extra 900 flights added to serve more than 185,000 passengers.

Tan Son Nhat, designed to handle both domestic and international passengers, has become increasingly overstretched due to lack of air space, limited ground services and traffic congestion near the airport.

Dang Tuan Tu, the airport director, said it is expected to handle 31 million passengers this year, far beyond its maximum capacity of 25 million.

He said more night flights will be a solution for the worsening overload at the airport during the upcoming peak season.

Related news:

Transport firms prepare for passenger surge over Tet

130,000 overseas Vietnamese to return home for Tet holiday

Tags: Tan Son Nhat night flights Tet holidays
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top