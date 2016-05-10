VnExpress International
Historic drought costs Vietnam $400 million

By An Hong, Bui Hong Nhung   May 10, 2016 | 04:09 pm GMT+7
Photo by Vietnam News Agency.

The most severe drought in almost a century has cost Vietnam an estimated VND8.9 trillion ($400 million), according to the Central Steering Committee for Disaster Prevention.

The prolonged drought caused by El Nino has had devastating consequences for hundreds of thousands of plantations as well as the lives of two million people in the southern and central regions of the country.

It is estimated that more than 400,000 families are lacking clean water, and about 250,000 hectares of rice, 130,000 hectares of industrial crops and 30,000 hectares of fruit have been destroyed by the drought.

The southern Mekong Delta region, which accounts for half of the country’s rice output, has lost 225,000 hectares of rice. Another 23,000 hectares has been left unplanted in central coastal provinces, and should the drought continue, that figure could reach as much as 57,100 hectares.

The prolonged drought, accompanied by falling groundwater levels, has resulted in the most extensive saltwater intrusion in 90 years in the Mekong Delta. In addition, water reserves in the Central Highlands and other southern provinces are only at 30 percent capacity.

For the first time the country has called on the international community to support a $48.5 million emergency response plan to address the worsening drought.

Tags: climate change drought salinity El Nino Mekong Delta
 
Startup Competition for Female Founders Kicked Off in Vietnam by Israeli Embassy

Authorities demand factory blamed for river pollution to be closed

Flowers brighten up dull countryside street

Vietnam’s Anti-Corruption Bureau speaks about Panama Papers

Vietnam's prominent businesspersons named in Panama Papers: What they've got to say

More Vietnamese companies and individuals named in leaked Panama Papers

Obama to discuss maritime

Dried noodles: bread-and-butter for locals in mountainous province

