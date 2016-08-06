Highway connecting Lao Cai and Sa Pa reopens after blocked by landslide

The vehicles are now allowed to travel from Lao Cai to Sa Pa on the 4D Highway, Dang Ngoc Luong, Deputy Director of Department of Transport, told Lao Cai Newspaper August 6.

Although the road is no longer blocked, work to fix erosion points is still underway, so vehicles taking the route still have to follow the authorities’ instructions.

All the big coaches and trucks stuck at eroded points along the road are back on track.

Highway 4D, Lao Cai - Sapa route, as of this morning, August 6, 2016. Photo by Lao Cai Newspaper

Work to fix Highway 4D after landslides continues, August 6, 2016. Photo by Lao Cai Newspaper

On August 5, Typhoon Nida caused nearly 40 points of erosion and landslides on 4D Highway, leading to serious congestion on the route from Lao Cai to the tourism town Sa Pa. Four people were reportedly dead, seven injured and one missing while many houses collapsed, according to Lao Cai’s Director of Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

It is the worst flooding to hit Lao Cai Province since 2008.

Sa Pa is a popular tourist town in northern Vietnam. Lying right at the foot of Mount Fansipan, the so-called rooftop of Indochina, Sa Pa boasts a temperate climate all year round with a rare sub-zero winter.

Related news:

> Flash floods ravage northern Vietnam, cut off access to popular resort town

> 11 dead or missing as flash floods hit northern Vietnam