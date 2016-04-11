High-ranking officials nominated to Council for National Defense and Security

Phuc is expected to become deputy chairman of the council while Ngan, Lich and Lam were nominated as members. The NA will vote to decide on the state president’s nominations later today.

Quang made the recommendations after the NA passed a resolution to allow former Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung, former NA Chairman Nguyen Sinh Hung and former Defense Minister Phung Quang Thanh, to leave their posts on the council on Monday.

Under the Constitution of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, the state president is the commander-in-chief of the People’s Armed Forces and the ex officio chair of the Council for National Defense and Security. The state president nominates members of the council for the NA's approval.

The NA also relieved several members of the National Election Council of duties and will approve replacements on Monday.