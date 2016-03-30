VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

High-profile National Assembly member asks for clearer rules for visits by foreign heads of state

By Bui Hong Nhung, Hoang Thuy   March 30, 2016 | 09:48 am GMT+7

Delegate Duong Trung Quoc questioned the absence of clear guidelines for foreign heads of state to speak at Vietnam's National Assembly.

high-profiled-member-asks-for-clearer-rule-in-heads-of-states-speak-at-national-asembly

Delegate Duong Trung Quoc. Photo: Giang Huy

Quoc raised the question of why only Secretary General of the United Nations Ban Ki-Moon and Chinese leaders Hu Jintao and Xi Jinping were invited to address Vietnam's National Assembly in its last three terms.  

“To receive leaders of a major country with a substantial relationship with us is a respected endeavor. However, if we hold an exclusive forum [for those leaders], then our citizens are confused," Quoc said.

“Why don't we make it a common practice, with certain standards, to invite more [foreign leaders]?” he said.

Quoc said it needed to be clarified who had the authority to invite foreign leaders to the National Assembly, because the legislative body was a forum for debate, not a diplomatic exchange. 

"People ask me, when President Xi Jinping expressed his opinions, how did the Vietnamese delegates feel applauding? Was this a consensus on his opinion or just a courtesy? Any delegate attending that event was thinking about this,” he said. 

“Therefore, I suggest we set clear standards on receiving visitors, and make it a regular activity of the National Assembly. Our citizens will also be aware of important foreign policy issues through our forum,” Quoc said.

Tags: National Assembly Ban Ki-moon Xi Jinping United Nations
 
Read more
Nearly ten thousand children sexually abused in the last 5 years

Nearly ten thousand children sexually abused in the last 5 years

Vietnam to make history with first female National Assembly leader

Vietnam to make history with first female National Assembly leader

Cambodia rescues half ton of smuggled tortoises, pythons

Cambodia rescues half ton of smuggled tortoises, pythons

Trump campaign chief charged with battery of reporter

Trump campaign chief charged with battery of reporter

“Street knights” take justice into their own hands

“Street knights” take justice into their own hands

NA deputies raise questions on President's role in anti-corruption

NA deputies raise questions on President's role in anti-corruption

East Sea dispute, corruption and economic management flagged as national concerns

East Sea dispute, corruption and economic management flagged as national concerns

Vietnamese protest in Seoul against China's East Sea moves

Vietnamese protest in Seoul against China's East Sea moves

 
go to top