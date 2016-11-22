VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Heroin smugglers seized in Vietnam, Laos joint operation

By Hai Binh   November 22, 2016 | 11:21 pm GMT+7
Heroin smugglers seized in Vietnam, Laos joint operation
The four suspects arrested by Vietnamese and Laotian authorities in Laos on November 21, 2016. Photo from Vietnam's Nghe An Border Guard

The four men arrested said they had intended to sell the drugs in Vietnam.

Border guards from central Vietnam and their counterparts in Laos swooped on four drug smugglers carrying roughly 23kg of heroin on Monday night.

The four men busted in Laos’ Xieng Khouang Province included three Thai and one Laotian, according to border guard officials from Vietnam’s central province of Nghe An. The Vietnamese province has a border with Laos.

Vietnamese border guards have handed over the suspects to police in Laos for further investigation.

The suspects said they bought the drugs in the Golden Triangle, an area overlapping the mountains of Myanmar, Laos and Thailand, one of the main opium producing areas in Asia.

The four men told authorities they intended to sell the drugs in Vietnam.

Related news:

Da Nang urged to get real about rising drug use following 2 murders

Vietnam drug kingpin, 8 henchmen get death sentence for heroin smuggling

Vietnamese cop shot during drug raid at Laos border

Tags: drug smuggling Laos Nghe An
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top