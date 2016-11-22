Heroin smugglers seized in Vietnam, Laos joint operation

The four suspects arrested by Vietnamese and Laotian authorities in Laos on November 21, 2016. Photo from Vietnam's Nghe An Border Guard

Border guards from central Vietnam and their counterparts in Laos swooped on four drug smugglers carrying roughly 23kg of heroin on Monday night.

The four men busted in Laos’ Xieng Khouang Province included three Thai and one Laotian, according to border guard officials from Vietnam’s central province of Nghe An. The Vietnamese province has a border with Laos.

Vietnamese border guards have handed over the suspects to police in Laos for further investigation.

The suspects said they bought the drugs in the Golden Triangle, an area overlapping the mountains of Myanmar, Laos and Thailand, one of the main opium producing areas in Asia.

The four men told authorities they intended to sell the drugs in Vietnam.

