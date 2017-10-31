heavy-rain-to-return-as-tropical-depression-heads-toward-southern-vietnam

A tropical depression is forecast to pass by Vietnam's southernmost point on Wednesday, bringing heavy rain to the region, according to the National Center for Hydrometeorological Forecasting (NCHMF).

Another tropical depression east of the Philippines is also forecast to enter the East Sea, known internationally as the South China Sea, in the next few days.

The two tropical depressions are forecast to bring heavy rain to southern Vietnam. Photo courtesy of the NCHMF.

As of 4 p.m. on Tuesday, the first tropical depression was about 300 kilometers (190 miles) east-southeast of Con Dao Island, with wind speeds of up to 60 kilometers per hour.

The depression is heading west-northwest at 15-20 kilometers per hour and is expected to enter the waters around the southernmost province of Ca Mau on Wednesday afternoon.

Heavy rain, tornadoes and strong winds are forecast to batter Vietnam's southern coast from Binh Thuan Province to Ca Mau Province, as well as Phu Quy and Con Dao islands.

Southern and south central provinces could also expect rains of up to 200 millimeters from Tuesday night until the end of Thursday.

Meanwhile the second tropical depression is heading west at about 20 kilometers per hour. As of Wednesday afternoon, it would be about 100 kilometers east of Palawan Island with wind speeds of up to 75 kilometers per hour.

The depression is forecast to pass through central Philippines and enter the East Sea on Thursday, and might strengthen into the 12th storm of the year.

Vietnam has been suffering from destructive stormy weather once again this year. Floods in northern Vietnam killed at least 26 people and washed away hundreds of homes in August before Typhoon Doksuri, the strongest to hit the country in years, killed at least eight people in the central region last month. The most recent deadly floods earlier this month have killed at least 83 people and washed away hundreds of homes.

According to the NCHMF, Vietnam is bracing for a particularly stormy typhoon season this year, with up to 15 typhoons and tropical depressions expected to develop over the East Sea.

Last year, tropical storms and flooding killed 264 people in Vietnam and caused damage worth VND40 trillion ($1.75 billion), nearly five times more than in 2015.