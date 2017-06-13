VnExpress International
Heavy rain leaves traffic floundering in Hanoi

By Phuong Son, Giang Huy   June 13, 2017 | 03:18 pm GMT+7

A 90-minute downpour on Tuesday morning swamped many of the capital's main streets.

At around 7:30 a.m., torrential rain left Dien Bien Phu Street under 30cm of water. The National Meteorological and Hydrological Forecasting Center said the heavy rain in Hanoi was due to a low pressure system that has been moving through the north of Vietnam.
The center also forecasts more heavy rain to hit over the next few days, leaving low-lying areas prone to flooding and posing the threat of flash floods and landslides in mountainous areas. In photo: Hang Bai Street in Hoan Kiem District was turned into a river as people and vehicles tried to negotiate the rising water.
The low-lying Cao Ba Quat Street is often submerged when the rains come.
Floodwaters engulfed a nylon store on Cao Ba Quat Street, leaving the staff there little to do but wait.
Major streets leading to the city center such as Truong Chinh, Le Trong Tan, Dinh Cong and Linh Dam were also flooded.
In just over an hour, 50mm of rainfall was recorded in key parts of the city, while Kim Lien was swamped in 85mm of rainfall and 90mm was reported at the Temple of Literature.
Motorbike engines were flooded, forcing people to get inventive.
Many 4-wheel vehicles also got stuck in the middle of the roads.
The rain lasted until 9:30a.m. but the water did not recede immediately. A supermarket on Le Trong Tan Street was under 60cm of water.
Water tankers were deployed to drain the streets.
The heavy rain hit during rush hour, causing prolonged traffic jams on major streets.
Many vehicles took to the sidewalks and the wrong side of the streets, leaving the traffic in disarray.
flood Hanoi rain low pressure system northern Vietnam weather
 
