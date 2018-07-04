Heat wave sends power consumption to record high in northern Vietnam

The ongoing heat wave that has enveloped north and central Vietnam has pushed electricity consumption in the north to record high, according to Vietnam Electricity (EVN).

The national power utility said that on Monday, electricity consumption in the north reached a record-breaking 345 million kWh, an increase of 6 million kWh over the high on June 22 this year. This figure is also 12 percent higher than the country’s peak electricity consumption day last year.

In Hanoi, too, power consumption soared to a record high of 79.3 million kWh on Monday.

Temperatures of 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) have been experienced in Hanoi and nearby provinces of Hoa Binh, Vinh Phuc, Hung Yen, Ha Nam, Ninh Binh, and some parts of the central region like Thanh Hoa, Nghe An and Thua Thien-Hue in the early days of July, according to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.

EVN has warned companies and households to minimize electricity consumption, especially during peak hours, to avoid overloading the grid, which would lead to power cuts.

Hoang Phuc Lam from the weather forecast center said that people, especially children and the elderly, should drink enough water and avoid outdoor activities.

Weather forecasters have said temperatures will start to drop from Friday onwards.

In May, Hanoi Power Corporation guaranteed that there would be no power cuts in the city this summer.