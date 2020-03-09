Health declaration required for all Ha Long residents over coronavirus scare

The decision by the authorities of Quang Ninh Province, home to the town, came after it was confirmed that dozens of passengers who’d flown in from London on the same flight as Hanoi’s first Covid-19 patient had traveled to Ha Long, and four have been tested positive for the new coronavirus.

Information from Quang Ninh authorities, the Immigration Department and Noi Bai International Airport, shows 52 persons on the flight had traveled to Ha Long, 46 of them foreigners.

Of these, 39 foreigners had already left Ha Long before Saturday morning; and among the remaining seven, a married couple were staying at a hotel in town, and five were touring the bay.

The wife staying onshore and three of the five touring the bay tested positive, while the husband and two others tested negative for the novel coronavirus.

The six Vietnamese among the 52 visitors to Ha Long tested negative.

They had all been on Vietnam Airlines flight VN0054 from London to Hanoi along with Nguyen Hong Nhung, 26, the first Covid-19 patient of Hanoi and the nation’s 17th.

Quang Ninh authorities also decided for all students in the province that have just returned back to schools for one week to keep staying at home until next Sunday.

Students in Quang Ninh and the rest of the nation have been kept at home for more than one month since the Lunar New Year break to avoid getting infection. Several places had decided to send them back to school last Monday.

Quang Ninh has disinfected all hotels that have hosted those tourists, 19 ships and the neighborhood of the taxi driver that had driven those passengers.

127 people who had directly contacted the group of 52 had been put into quarantine.

The province also called for anyone who has met with that group to report themselves to the authorities.

Between Friday night and Sunday, Vietnam has recorded 14 more infections after it had been cleaned since February 13.

The first patient of the new round was Nhung, who had traveled to Britain, France and Italy before contracting the virus and flying back to Hanoi on March 2.

On Saturday, a 27-year-old man returning to Vietnam from South Korea’s Daegu City became the 18th patient while Nhung’s personal chauffeur and her aunt were the 19th and 20th cases.

On Sunday, a 61-year-old Hanoi man who was on flight VN0054 with Nhung was the 21st, and nine foreigners boarding that flight are the rest. Eight of them have been identified as six British, one Irish and one Mexican, aged between 58 and 74.

Nhung had left Hanoi for London on February 15, then traveled to Milan City, in the province of Lombardy, Italy, before returning to London on February 20.

During her time in Milan, Lombardy had not recorded any Covid-19 positive case.

On February 25, Nhung traveled from London to Paris and contracted a cough on February 29, but did not get it checked. On March 1, she reportedly felt some body pain and fatigue, but it was unclear if she had a fever. The same day, she boarded the Vietnam Airlines flight from London and landed in Hanoi at 4:30 a.m. on March 2. She did not have a fever then.

After completing entry procedures, she was allowed to drive a family car home to Hanoi’s Ba Dinh District.

Later, she developed a mild fever and a severe cough, and was admitted to the Hong Ngoc Hospital in Ba Dinh District Thursday. The very same day, she was transferred to the Central Hospital for Tropical Diseases where she tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

There were 201 passengers on the flight with her, including 21 in the business class, Vietnam Airlines General Director Duong Tri Thanh said Saturday. Of the 21, 18 were foreigners.

By Sunday’s evening, it has been confirmed that all passengers have spread to 10 cities and provinces of Vietnam: Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Quang Ninh, Quang Binh, Thua Thien Hue, Hai Phong, Quang Nam, Khanh Hoa, Da Nang, and Lao Cai.