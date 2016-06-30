Head of state and thousands attend funeral of CASA plane's crew

|
The funeral commences. Central Military Commission group led by Secretary General Nguyen Phu Trong of Vietnam’s Communist Party, and Minister of Defense Ngo Xuan Lich, enter.
|
President Tran Dai Quang wears a black arm band in a sympathizing gesture to the late crew.
|
The panel reads “Deeply sorry for the comrades who lost their lives during fighter jet Su-30MK2 search mission on June 16, 2016.”
|
Families and relatives of the late soldiers waiting to thank funeral attendees.
|
"This is a huge loss, leaving limitless sorrow; respect for families, relatives of soldiers and Vietnamese people,” wrote Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc in the funeral note.
|
Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung writes down his condolence.
|
Nine coffins aligned behind the funeral portraits, covered in national flags. Out of nine members, only eight were recovered.
|
Soldiers pay tribute to late comrades.
|
Seven cups of candles are constantly lit to keep the warmth according to Vietnamese belief.
|
“They are our relatives,” said Lieutenant Do Thi Kim Dinh of 918 Brigade, the same one as Colonel Le Kiem Toan, one of nine members on CASA plane that day.
|
The bodies will be cremated at Van Dien Cemetery before being buried in their hometowns or living city according to families’ wishes.
|
Few people arriving early make it inside the hall to pay tribute the late soldiers. Hundreds still queue outsides.
|
The line of people keeps getting longer.
|
A student cries while looking at the funeral portraits of the late CASA crew.
|
Flowers are loaded onto the trucks.
|
Nine funeral cars stand ready outside.
|
Obituary is read at 10:30 a.m.
|
Funeral portrait and coffin of Colonel Le Kiem Toan leads the way.