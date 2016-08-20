VnExpress International
HCMC to spend $90,000 on firework displays to celebrate Independence Day

By Vuong Anh   August 20, 2016 | 08:16 pm GMT+7
Firework display to celebrate the August Revolution (August 19, 1945) and Vietnam's Independence Day (September 2) last year. Photo by VnExpress

Save the date: September 2 in Ho Chi Minh City for firework displays and other fun activities.

Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has approved a firework plan to celebrate Vietnam’s 71st anniversary of Independence Day on September 2. People will be able to enjoy fireworks at two locations, one high-range display near the Saigon River Tunnel in District 2 and a smaller-scale performance at Dam Sen Park in District 11.

The two shows are estimated to cost around VND2 billion ($90,000), which will be covered by the private sector.

The firework celebrations will commence at 9:00 p.m. local time and will last for 15 minutes. The show will also be broadcast live on Ho Chi Minh Television.

On the day, HCMC will hold a series activities, including the “Around the City” bicycle race; a photo exhibition on Nguyen Hue and Dong Khoi streets; and a ceremony to commemorate former presidents Ho Chi Minh and Ton Duc Thang.

Vehicles will be prohibited from entering areas within a 1km radius of the shows. 

Vietnam’s National Day marks the declaration of independence on September 2, 1945 by Ho Chi Minh, the founder of the Vietnamese Communist Party. It is often jointly celebrated with the August Revolution (August 19, 1945) which led to the foundation of the communist country Vietnam is today.

