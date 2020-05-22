VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

HCMC to screen all flu patients for Covid-19

By Hoang Phong   May 22, 2020 | 06:00 pm GMT+7
HCMC to screen all flu patients for Covid-19
Medical staff in protective gear stand outside the Cu Chi field hospital for treating Covid-19 patients in HCMC, February 10, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Quynh Tran.

Those with flu or severe acute respiratory disease symptoms in Ho Chi Minh City, alongside patients returning from abroad for treatment, will undergo Covid-19 tests to contain community transmission.

The city’s Department of Health reached the decision as relaxed social distancing measures and restored economic activities spark concern over renewed community transmission.

Starting Friday, those visiting or being treated at hospitals and medical facilities that show signs of being infected with flu or severe acute respiratory disease will be tested for Covid-19.

Foreign patients, or Vietnamese returning from abroad for further treatment, will be forced to take a Covid-19 test and closely monitored in the quarantine area of hospitals in accordance with regulations.

Vietnam has not granted entry for people from overseas yet, but those coming with diplomatic, official passports or for special economic projects can enter and will be quarantined for 14 days.

The southern metropolis, home to 13 million people, has recorded 58 infections, with 53 already discharged.

Vietnam has gone 36 straight days without community transmission of the novel coronavirus since April 16. The country's count of active Covid-19 cases is currently 58, while 266 other patients already recovered following treatment.

However, the National Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Fighting expressed concern at a Thursday meeting over the populace behaving as though the pandemic crisis had passed.

Officials have asked people to keep taking safety measures and not to let down their guard.

The Covid-19 pandemic has thus far affected 213 countries and territories, and reported deaths have crossed 335,000.

Related News:

Coronavirus disease 2019

Another Russia returnee tests Covid-19 positive

Another Russia returnee tests Covid-19 positive

WHO warns of 'second peak' in areas where Covid-19 declining

WHO warns of 'second peak' in areas where Covid-19 declining

Vietnam repatriates 340 citizens from Japan

Vietnam repatriates 340 citizens from Japan

See more
Tags: HCMC Covid-19 test people with flu community transmission Saigon hospitals coronavirus fears
 
Read more
Vietnam confirms new Covid-19 infection from abroad

Vietnam confirms new Covid-19 infection from abroad

Vietnamese have great confidence in Covid-19 recovery: survey

Vietnamese have great confidence in Covid-19 recovery: survey

Vietnam begins day five with no new Covid-19 patient

Vietnam begins day five with no new Covid-19 patient

Another Covid-19 relapse case recovers in Vietnam

Another Covid-19 relapse case recovers in Vietnam

Vietnam sees record surge in crystal meth, ketamine seizures

Vietnam sees record surge in crystal meth, ketamine seizures

Vietnam province to isolate 1,000+ foreign steel, oil experts

Vietnam province to isolate 1,000+ foreign steel, oil experts

It’s not over: Vietnam warned against Covid-19 complacency

It’s not over: Vietnam warned against Covid-19 complacency

Former naval commander jailed for land management negligence

Former naval commander jailed for land management negligence

 
go to top