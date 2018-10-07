HCMC International Marathon links up with charity

The race will start from Saigon Zoo, make its way past various landmarks before finishing at the Thu Thiem Urban Area in District 2. Participants can choose from three different distances: 42 kilometers, 21 kilometers and 10 kilometers.

The city has partnered with UpRace, a community running event, and for every kilometer the athletes run, the organizers will contribute VND10,000 ($0.43) to Newborns Vietnam Fund, which seeks to prevent neonatal mortality and promote neonatal care.

Last year the organizers contributed VND608 million (about $26,000) to the HCMC Poor People Charity Fund and to the Sports Sponsorship Fund of HCMC.

Last month 3,400 runners from over 50 countries and territories were treated to breathtaking vistas in Sa Pa town as part of the Vietnam Mountain Marathon.