VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

HCMC hunts British man playing hooky from being quarantined

By Huu Nguyen   March 11, 2020 | 10:08 pm GMT+7
HCMC hunts British man playing hooky from being quarantined
A passport picture of British citizen Grogan Matthew James Knight who's been evading HCMC officials' efforts to quarantine him. Photo courtesy of the Ho Chi Minh City Health Department.

HCMC authorities are searching for a British man who arrived in Vietnam on a flight that carried at least 11 Covid-19 infected passengers.

The HCMC Health Department Wednesday issued an urgent search warrant for Grogan Matthew James Knight, 32, to quarantine him.

Knight arrived in Hanoi on the VN54 flight from London on March 2 and went to Hoi An Town in the central Quang Nam Province on March 5. On March 7, he came to Ho Chi Minh City.

Officials contacted the man, but he refused to provide his exact location in the city.

The VN54 flight carried 217 passengers and crew members. So far, 13 passengers, two Vietnamese and 11 foreigners, have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Another 23 people on the flight contacted by HCMC have tested negative.

Vietnam has recorded 22 new novel coronavirus patients in the last five days, bringing the total to 38, 16 of whom were discharged weeks ago.

Related News:

Coronavirus disease 2019

Returning Vietnamese transform quarantine into holiday

Returning Vietnamese transform quarantine into holiday

Vietnam Airlines cuts Europe flights as Covid-19 spreads across continent

Vietnam Airlines cuts Europe flights as Covid-19 spreads across continent

Three new Covid-19 infections detected in central Vietnam

Three new Covid-19 infections detected in central Vietnam

See more
Tags: Vietnam HCMC searches British man coronavirus Vietnam finds Brit VN54 flight Vietnam finds British man Covid-19 flight London
 
Read more
Three new Covid-19 infections detected in central Vietnam

Three new Covid-19 infections detected in central Vietnam

Vietnam Airlines screens boarding passengers for fever at European airports

Vietnam Airlines screens boarding passengers for fever at European airports

Hanoi tourist sites close for disinfection

Hanoi tourist sites close for disinfection

Da Nang saleswoman is Vietnam's 35th novel coronavirus patient

Da Nang saleswoman is Vietnam's 35th novel coronavirus patient

British tourist in Hoi An is Vietnam's 33rd Covid-19 patient

British tourist in Hoi An is Vietnam's 33rd Covid-19 patient

US aircraft carrier visits Vietnam, second in two years

US aircraft carrier visits Vietnam, second in two years

Hanoi considers expanding pedestrian zone around Hoan Kiem Lake

Hanoi considers expanding pedestrian zone around Hoan Kiem Lake

Rain cuts rivers through central Vietnam

Rain cuts rivers through central Vietnam

 
go to top