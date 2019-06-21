VnExpress International
HCMC fires chief of state-owned agro firm for serious wrongdoing

By Trung Son   June 21, 2019 | 10:05 am GMT+7

The CEO of state-owned Saigon Agriculture Corporation (Sagri) has been sacked after HCM City authorities determined that his numerous violations were egregious.

City chairman Nguyen Thanh Phong issued Le Tan Hung’s dismissal order for committing "very serious" wrongdoings related to finance, investment and land use while managing the agro-forestry and fisheries company.

Le Tan Hung, dismissed CEO of the state-owned Saigon Agriculture Corporation. Photo by Ho Chi Minh City Law Newspaper.

Le Tan Hung, dismissed CEO of the state-owned Saigon Agriculture Corporation. Photo by Ho Chi Minh City Law Newspaper.

In a report, city inspectors held Hung responsible for several violations at the firm. They said Hung and chief accountant Nguyen Thi Thuy faked documents to illegally provide more than VND13 billion ($556,000) to Sagri employees for overseas study trips.

The state auditor also found three instances of wrongdoing related to renting land, making investments without authorization and misusing 1,900 hectares (4,700 acres) of land.

When this report was issued, Hung received a reprimand and then a warning for violating accounting regulations.

In a report to the city People's Committee, the Department of Home Affairs said 18 individuals were involved in violations at the company but only three committed them recently enough to be punished: Hung, chairman Van Trong Dung and Nguyen Thi Thanh An, a supervisor.

Hung, a younger brother of former city Party Secretary Le Thanh Hai, used to be the chief of the city Youth Volunteer Force before moving to Sagri.

