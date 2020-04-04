VnExpress International
HCMC field hospital discharges four more Covid-19 patients

By Le Phuong   April 4, 2020 | 02:37 pm GMT+7
Four Covid-19 patients (C) discharged from Saigon's Cu Chi Field Hospital pose with doctors and nurses, April 4, 2020. Photo courtesy of the Cu Chi Field Hospital.

The Cu Chi Field Hospital in HCMC on Saturday discharged four Covid-19 patients – two men and two women, taking the national recovery tally to 90.

All the four discharged people had returned or entered the city from overseas on March 15.

An 18-year-old youth from the Mekong Delta's Bac Lieu Province, "Patient 80," had tested positive on March 18 after he returned from Dubai to Saigon.

"Patient 81," a 20-year-old man from the Central Highlands province of Kon Tum, had tested positive after returning from Paris to Saigon.

"Patient 82," a 16-year-old woman from Saigon's District 5, had tested positive after returning from Dubai to Saigon.

"Patient 83," a 50-year-old American woman in Saigon's Binh Thanh District, had tested positive after flying down from Istanbul to Saigon.

All four were eligible to be discharged after having tested negative for the novel coronavirus at least three times, said Nguyen Thanh Dung, director of the Cu Chi Field Hospital.

He said they would be quarantined and monitored at home for the next 14 days.

Vietnam has confirmed 239 Covid-19 cases so far, 149 of them active. Many of the active cases are Vietnamese nationals returning from Europe and the U.S., foreigners coming from the same regions and those who’d come in contact with both groups of people.

The Covid-19 pandemic has so far killed more than 59,200 people after spreading to 205 countries and territories.

Tags: Vietnam Vietnamese Covid-19 coronavirus HCMC Saigon Ho Chi Minh Cu Chi epidemic pandemic outbreak
 
