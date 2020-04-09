HCMC discharges two more Covid-19 patients

Two patients hold certificates confirming that they have been freed from the new coronvirus as they are discharged from HCMC's Covid-19 Treatment Hospital in Can Gio District, April 9, 2020. Photo by the hospital.

HCMC alone has discharged 33 patients.

The two discharged are women who were quarantined after returning from abroad. They left the Can Gio facility Thursday morning and will be monitored at home for 14 days, said hospital representative Le Manh Hung.

"Patient 203" is a 35-year-old Vietnamese woman who landed in HCMC on March 17, flying in from Greece and transiting in Turkey. She was asymptomatic and sent to a quarantine facility in Nha Be District upon arrival before testing positive on March 27.

"Patient 234," 69, is from Buon Don District in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak, flying from Paris to HCMC on March 18. She was quarantined on arrival, and her first test result was negative. On March 30, a second test showed she was infected with the Covid-19 virus.

With 600 beds, the Covid-19 Treatment Hospital in Can Gio is about 50 kilometers (31 miles) southeast of downtown HCMC.

With the latest updates, Vietnam now has 128 of 251 cases discharged.

The Covid-19 pandemic has so far claimed 88,500 lives as it hit 209 countries and territories.