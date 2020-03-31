HCMC discharges two more Covid-19 patients

The 24-year-old Vietnamese woman was discharged from the HCMC Hospital for Tropical Diseases after being treated for around three weeks. She would still have to self-isolate at home for the next 14 days as per the Health Ministry’s protocols, said Nguyen Thanh Phong, head of the hospital’s Infectious Disease Department.

The woman had landed March 9 in Saigon's Tan Son Nhat Airport on a private chartered flight from London. She was confirmed Covid-19 positive the next day.

The 33-year-old Latvian man has been discharged from the Covid-19 Treatment Hospital in Can Gio District. He’d landed March 8 in Saigon and was confirmed infected March 15.

Vietnam has confirmed 207 Covid-19 cases so far, with most of the active cases those coming back from Europe and the U.S. and people who’d come into close contact with them.

The Covid-19 pandemic has so far spread to 201 countries and territories, claiming over 38,900 lives.