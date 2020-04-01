HCMC discharges three Covid-19 patients

VnExpress International
By Le Phuong   April 1, 2020 | 02:35 pm GMT+7
An ambulance car parks in front of the Cu Chi Field Hospital in HCMC. Photo by VnExpress/Quynh Tran.

Three people in HCMC were discharged from the Cu Chi Field Hospital Wednesday after recovering from their Covid-19 infections.

Under the Health Ministry’s protocol, a Covid-19 patient is deemed recovered after testing negative for the virus at least twice in succession, but has to remain quarantined for 14 days after being discharged.

The patients, a 25-year-old man in Tan Binh District, a 31-year-old man in District 10 and a 28-year-old woman in Go Vap District, were infected after having contact with a 51-year-old Vietnamese businesswoman, Dang Thy Lynh Trang, from the central province of Binh Thuan when she flew from Washington D.C. to HCMC on March 2. Trang was confirmed infected on March 10.

The 25-year-old man had dinner and worked with Trang in Binh Thuan on March 3. He tested positive on March 13.

The 31-year-old man is a colleague who was in the same car as the 25-year-old man. He also had close contact with Trang, and tested positive on March 14.

The 28-year-old woman worked with and had close contact with the two men on March 3 and 10. She tested positive on March 17.

The three discharged persons would have to isolate themselves at home for the next 14 days and will be medically monitored.

Vietnam has confirmed 212 Covid-19 cases so far. Most of the active cases are those who’d returned from Europe and the U.S. and people who’d come into close contact with them.

The three Saigon residents have raised the number of people discharged from hospital in Vietnam to 63.

The Covid-19 pandemic has so far spread to 203 countries and territories, claiming over 42,300 lives.

