VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

HCMC discharges one more Covid-19 patient

By Le Phuong   April 21, 2020 | 01:00 pm GMT+7
HCMC discharges one more Covid-19 patient
A doctor checks equipment for treating Covid-19 patients at the field hospital in Cu Chi District of Ho Chi Minh City. Photo by VnExpress/Quynh Tran.

A Vietnamese youth returning from abroad, HCMC’s latest Covid-19 patient in a fortnight, was discharged Tuesday morning.

His discharge brings the number of active Covid-19 cases in HCMC down to two, and in Vietnam to 52, after a case of relapse detected Sunday has tested negative and is now treated as a discharged patient.

"Patient 248," 20, was released from the field hospital in HCMC’s Cu Chi District after two weeks of treatment and will be kept under medical monitoring at home for another 14 days.

He flew from the U.S. to Vietnam, transiting in Japan on Japan Airlines flight JL079, landing March 23 in HCMC. He was quarantined on arrival at a university dormitory in Thu Duc District and stayed in the same room with two other people. On April 5, his samples tested positive. His two roommates were then under quarantine for a further 14 days while he was sent to the Cu Chi Field Hospital. The roommates have both tested negative after their extra quarantine period.

After "Patient 248" till today, HCMC has gone 14 days straight without recording any new coronavirus infection. The city has no Covid-19 suspect either. People are suspects if they have symptoms like cough, fever and shortness of breath, have come from outbreak areas or have had direct contact with returnees from stricken areas.

The city now has two Covid-19 patients left, one at the Cu Chi hospital and the other at the HCMC Hospital of Tropical Diseases.

Vietnam has gone five days straight without recording any new Covid-19 infection, keeping its tally at 268 since Thursday morning. Of these, 216, including the latest discharge, have made full recovery.

Coronavirus disease 2019

Ministries propose tax breaks for coronavirus-hit businesses

Ministries propose tax breaks for coronavirus-hit businesses

Vietnam develops coronavirus contact tracing app

Vietnam develops coronavirus contact tracing app

Vietnam to ease social distancing campaign gradually

Vietnam to ease social distancing campaign gradually

See more
Tags: Vietnam Vietnam Covid-19 Vietnam new coronavirus Vietnam novel coronavirus Vietnam Covid-19 patients Vietnam Covid-19 treatment
 
Read more
Illegal sand miners make hay as Covid-19 keeps people at home

Illegal sand miners make hay as Covid-19 keeps people at home

Philippines sends home 143 citizens stranded in Vietnam

Philippines sends home 143 citizens stranded in Vietnam

Vietnam develops coronavirus contact tracing app

Vietnam develops coronavirus contact tracing app

Vietnam to ease social distancing campaign gradually

Vietnam to ease social distancing campaign gradually

Vietnam to test TB vaccine against Covid-19 on medical workers

Vietnam to test TB vaccine against Covid-19 on medical workers

Man arrested in Ireland in connection with deaths of 39 Vietnamese: UK police

Man arrested in Ireland in connection with deaths of 39 Vietnamese: UK police

Vietnam enters fifth straight day with no new Covid-19 cases

Vietnam enters fifth straight day with no new Covid-19 cases

Ease social distancing campaign: Hanoi, HCMC

Ease social distancing campaign: Hanoi, HCMC

 
go to top