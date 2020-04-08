HCMC discharges four more Covid-19 patients

This took the national tally of discharged patients to 126.

Three of the new discharges, from the Covid-19 Treatment Hospital in Can Gio District, had either visited the Buddha Bar & Grill in District 2 or made contact with someone there. The bar has been identified as HCMC's biggest Covid-19 outbreak area.

"Patient 125" is a 22-year-old South African woman in District 7, who joined a party at the bar from the night of March 14 until early morning of March 15. She was confirmed positive on March 24.

"Patient 126" is a 28-year-old South African man in District 7. A friend of "Patient 125," he was at the Buddha Bar & Grill at the same time as her. He was also confirmed positive on March 24.

"Patient 152," a 27-year-old resident of Tan Phu District, is the sister of "Patient 127," a 23-year-old man who works at the Buddha Bar & Grill. She lives with her brother. She was confirmed positive on March 26.

Three patients (C) are discharged from Can Gio Covid-19 Treatment Hospital in HCMC, April 8, 2020. Photo courtesy of the hospital.

The other patient, discharged from the Cu Chi Field Hospital, is a 60-year-old woman from the central city of Da Nang. "Patient 153" had flown in from Australia to Saigon on March 21, and confirmed positive on March 26.

Vietnam has confirmed 251 Covid-19 cases so far, and around half of them have recovered.

The Covid-19 pandemic has claimed more than 82,100 lives as it hit 209 countries and territories.