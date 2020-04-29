HCMC busts $2.5 mln drug shipment from Europe

HCMC officials examine MDMA pills glued inside a package sent from Europe to HCMC, April 28, 2020. Photo courtesy of the HCMC Customs Department.

The drugs, which included cocaine, cannabis, MDMA and other synthetic drugs, were contained in 16 packages, masqueraded as cartons, candy bags or loudspeakers. These packages were seized by the department in February and their contents were only recently verified.

Whoever owned these drugs have sold them online so they could be tracked when entering Vietnam, said the department. The packages’ reception addresses were all fake, it added.

An investigation is ongoing.

Vietnam has some of the world's toughest drug laws, including death for smuggling and trading, but drug busts continue to be a frequent occurrence.

Those convicted of possessing or smuggling over 600 grams of heroin or more than 2.5 kilograms of methamphetamine face capital punishment. The production or sale of 100 grams of heroin or 300 grams of other illegal narcotics is also punishable by death.