HCMC authorities: No "seat-fillers" among general election candidates

Chairwoman of Ho Chi Minh's Election Committee Nguyen Thi Quyet Tam made the statement following the parliamentary election on May 22, which was dubbed by Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong as the biggest election ever in the country’s history.

Tam was responding to rumors that the election and voting process had been “rigged” and some candidates were just on the ballot for the sake of being there.

Voters in the city were selecting 105 representatives for the People’s Committee and 30 deputies for Vietnam’s next National Assembly – the country's highest legislative body in the country, for the 2016-2021 tenure, Tam said.

According to Tam, some of the unsuccessful candidates still received a high number of votes. “Winning the election or not depends on the voters. There were no “seat-fillers” among the candidates as rumors suggest,” said Tam.

“The National Election Council is responsible for publishing the results of the National Assembly vote, while the successful People’s Committee representatives will be announced by the city,” she added.

The official list of the 30 NA members from HCMC will be finalized today, while the 105 representatives of the city's People’s Committee will be announced tomorrow.

On Monday, the National Election Council reported that Vietnam’s general election ended well with no “complex situations” arising that required the council’s consent to resolve.

Hanoi and HCMC are allocated the highest number of NA candidates, followed by the provinces of Thanh Hoa and Nghe An. The vast majority of candidates were centrally nominated.

