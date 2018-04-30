VnExpress International
HCMC advised to combat airport flooding by installing cameras to prevent littering

By Huu Nguyen   April 30, 2018 | 08:16 am GMT+7

Trash blocking drain trenches is one reason for regular flooding at Tan Son Nhat airport during the monsoon.

Authorities of Ho Chi Minh City are advised to combat flood plaguing the city’s Tan Son Nhat airport by improving the drainage system and preventing littering that can hinder their function.

The Steering Center of the Urban Flood Control Program has suggested that officials of Tan Binh District, home to the international airport, improve the A41 drain trench outside the airport to prevent possible floods. The installation of cameras within the district is also proposed to hopefully discourage littering which could block the drain trenches and exacerbate the flooding.

Trash almost fill up a canal that serves as a drain for Tan Son Nhat Airport. Photo by VnExpress/Huu Nguyen

A survey conducted earlier this month by the center and the Southern Airports Authority found several water drainage systems in the city were inefficient; one drain trench was even found to be partially blocked by nearby houses, restricting water flow.

The center also urged the Southern Airports Authority to remove possible blockages from the airport’s water drainage systems to combat flooding in the short-term. In the long run, the Southern Airports Authority would need to work on improving the overall performance of the airport’s water drainage system and synchronize it with the city’s.

The Tan Son Nhat International Airport has been frequent victim to flooding, especially during the rainy season, which often lasts from May to November. In 2015, heavy rains flooded several areas of the airport, with water rising to as high as 20 centimeters, threatening to compromise the airport’s power generators, and prompting employees to barricade the areas with sand bags. The cause of the flood was due to a blockage of a two-kilometer long drainage canal due to littering released from nearby families.

Tags: Vietnam Tan Son Nhat Airport flooding littering drainage urban development aviation infrastructure environment
 
