HCM City police roll out bicycle patrols

By Trung Son, Vuong Anh   April 1, 2016 | 08:14 am GMT+7

Ho Chi Minh City police force turn to bikes in an effort to get closer to the public and promote green living. 

hcm-city-police-to-roll-out-bike-patrols

District 5 police received bicycles from HCMC's police department at a handover ceremony on March 30. Photo: V.A

Over 110 bicycles were handed to police in District 5 on March 30 as part of efforts to freshen up law enforcement in the city.

District 5 police are the first in HCMC to have a bicycle unit, and shortly after the handover ceremony, the first patrols hit the streets.

Nguyen Van Tien, chief of police in District 5, said that the use of bicycles will improve public interaction, benefit officers’ health and save on fuel costs, while being environmentally friendly.

Chairman of District 5’s People's Committee Pham Quoc Huy said that police need to use the bikes efficiently instead of just “looking good for photos taken during the ceremony”, expecting the new approach to have a good impression on local people.

hcm-city-police-to-roll-out-bike-patrols-1

District 5 police have started patrols on the bikes. Photo: V.A

The bicycles are part of a social investment sponsored by the Vietnam Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development and domestic businesses.

Local police in Hanoi and other parts of the country have also received hundreds of bicycles, but patrols remain limited because bikes are considered too time-consuming and unsuitable for patrolling large areas.

