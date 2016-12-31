VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Happy new year: 2017 lasts a second longer

By VnExpress   December 31, 2016 | 10:44 am GMT+7

Brace yourself for the coming leap second!

2016 has been long enough. For the year ahead, the Vietnamese, French, Russian, Singaporean and most living in the eastern heamisphere will enjoy a spare second, according to Quartz.

Others will see their clocks adjusted relative to Coordinated Universal Time (UTC).

Unlike leap days which happen every four years, leap seconds are inserted at a similar precise moment globally. This is to make up for the time lost to Earth's irregular rotation, which sometimes speeds up, sometimes slows down, but is gradually slowing overall.

"This leap second, makes it possible to align astronomical time, which is irregular and determined by Earth's rotation, with UTC which is extremely stable and has been determined by atomic clocks since 1967," the Paris Observatory said in a statement.

The observatory houses the International Earth Rotation and Reference Systems Service (IERS), responsible for synchronizing time.

To help computers that cannot process a 61-second minute, Google will create something called "smeared time" to allow its applications such as Gmail, Youtube and Google Maps, to continue functioning, according to the Washington Post.

Related news:

5 V-pop hits for New Year's Eve

Vietnam in 2016: What a year it's been

Vietnam 2016 Quiz: How close do you pay attention?

Tags: Happy New Year leap year leap second
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top