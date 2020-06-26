VnExpress International
Hanoian returning from Cameroon is latest Covid-19 patient

By Le Nga   June 26, 2020 | 06:48 pm GMT+7
A doctor works on samples taken for the new coronavirus infection testing at a Ho Chi Minh City hospital, March 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Quynh Tran

A Hanoian returning from Cameroon has tested Covid-19 positive, raising the nation’s active cases to 23, the Health Ministry confirmed Friday.

"Patient 353," 31, is a resident of Hanoi’s Thach That District. He flew in from Cameroon, transiting in Nigeria, Ethiopia and Malaysia before arriving June 25 in Ho Chi Minh City on Vietnam Airlines flight VN9674.

He was quarantined upon arrival at the city’s District 7 Hospital and moved to the Cu Chi field hospital in the eponymous district after he tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

On Friday afternoon, one more patient was announced Covid-19 free at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Hanoi.

This patient, a Vietnamese man repatriated from Russia on May 13, was admitted to the hospital on May 17. He has tested negative for the virus twice and is now in stable condition. He will remain in the hospital for medical monitoring for another 14 days.

With the latest updates, Vietnam has 23 active cases after the recovery of 330 patients. Vietnam has also gone 71 days without community transmission of the Covid-19 virus.

The nation’s most critical patient, a British pilot, has made great progress after being comatose for more than two months, and doctors are preparing to discharge him from HCMC’s Cho Ray Hospital, where he has been treated for other serious health issues after recovering from Covid-19 more than a month ago.

The Covid-19 pandemic has affected over 210 countries and territories and around 449,000 deaths have been reported so far.

