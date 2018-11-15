Hanoi women club to hold annual charity fair

A dance performance at the Hanoi International Women's Club charity bazaar in Hanoi in 2017. Photo courtesy of Hanoi International Women's Club

On sale at HIWC Bazaar will be clothes and accessories, organic cosmetics, craft products, house decoration items, art products, books, and toys.

A wide range of products for Christmas will be sold. There will be music and dance performances as well.

Kids can play in a bounce house, jump on a trampoline, explore a maze, play hockey, learn to be a Ninja, and ride horses.

With the theme "Travel the world and celebrate," the fair will offer visitors an opportunity to experience the cuisines and cultures of 30 countries including France, India, Italy, Peru, South Korea and South Africa.

The bazaar, in its 26th year, will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at a residential complex in Xuan Tao Commune in Bac Tu Liem District, next to the West Lake.

"The revenue from the event will go to projects that support unfortunate children and women," club chairwoman Kate Ruddon said.

Since 2005 the club has raised more than $1.25 million for voluntary organizations working for women and children. It has helped victims of Agent Orange and autistic children in Vietnam.

Tickets for the new event are available at ticketbox.vn and cost VND150,000 ($6.46). They will cost VND200,000 at the door. For children aged between three and 12, they cost VND50,000.