Hanoi woman is Vietnam's Covid-19 ‘Patient 258’

Medical staff collect blood samples for the novel coronavirus testing in Hanoi's Me Linh District, April 10, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Giang Huy.

"Patient 258" is the mother of "Patient 257", a 15-year-old girl who was confirmed infected Friday night.

The woman, whose samples were confirmed positive Saturday, is being treated at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Hanoi.

Ha Loi Village in Me Linh District has recorded six Covid-19 cases so far – Patients 243, 250, 253, 254, 257 and 258. The whole village, with 2,711 households and 11,077 people, has been isolated and all residents are being tested for the novel coronavirus.

The Health Ministry Friday sent a team of pandemic experts to Ha Loi Village to help locals tackle their new situation.

The nation has entered the third stage of the epidemic with several community transmission cases and some cases where the transmission source has not been detected yet. The situation requires strict social distancing, Deputy Health Minister Nguyen Truong Son said Tuesday.

Of Vietnam’s 258 Covid-19 infections so far, 144 have been discharged from hospitals. Among 114 active cases, 12 have tested negative twice and 13, once.

The Covid-19 pandemic has claimed 102,600 lives in 210 countries and territories.