Hanoi wastewater treatment plant abandoned without use

It was built in 2005 for use from 2007 to treat effluents from a textile weaving and dyeing village in Tan Trieu Commune in Thanh Tri District.

But it has never been used, with the wastewater from the village, where more than 1,000 people work, going directly into a canal nearby.

The door of the plant’s control room is now covered by vegetation.

Its four tanks have all deteriorated. The plant cost the city VND1.3 billion ($55,700).

Speaking about it, Nguyen Duy Luu, chairman of Tan Trieu Commune, said the craft village has itself been “treating the wastewater before dumping it into the environment.”

The plant was designed to handle 500 cubic meters of wastewater a day.

Rainwater in a filter tank at the plant.

The valves are all rusty and stained.

The plant was transferred to Van Thuan Import Export Co., Ltd. of HCMC for operating in November 2016, but the company said, “Almost all parts of the plant are damaged and outdated; in other words, the plant cannot be used.”

The canal near the craft village has been heavily polluted for years.