VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Hanoi to set up 70 more air monitoring stations

By Sen    February 7, 2020 | 12:10 pm GMT+7
Hanoi to set up 70 more air monitoring stations
Heavy traffic as people return to Hanoi after the Lunar New Year holiday, January 29, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Ngoc Thanh.

Hanoi will get 70 more air monitoring stations this year as it continues to be plagued by poor air quality, authorities say.

Fifty would be set up at various locations by the first quarter, the city Department of Natural Resources and Environment said at a meeting on Wednesday.

The remaining 20 will be installed by the end of the year. They will take the total number to 81.

The installation will be done by THT Development Company Limited, owned by South Korea's DaeWoo E&C Vina company.

According to the department, the air quality was at "good" levels, the best in many years, during the Lunar New festival from January 23 to 29 thanks to the long spells of rain and people leaving the city.

But as people returned to work after the holiday, the AQI levels worsened again.

Air Visual's AQI ranking on Thursday showed Hanoi to be the 11th most polluted city in the world with a reading of 142. A reading of above 100 is considered unhealthy for humans.

Air quality was at unhealthy levels at different spots in Hanoi at 4 p.m. on February 6, 2020, according to Air Visual.

Air quality was at unhealthy levels at various spots in Hanoi at 4 p.m. on February 6, 2020, according to Air Visual.

Vietnam’s capital has been suffering from long periods of severe air pollution since September last year.

The PM2.5 particulate level reached a five-year high in September and environment officials urged residents to limit outdoor activities. PM2.5 refers to superfine particles that are 3 percent the size of a human hair.

The capital’s AQI went past 200 for four consecutive days starting on November 7 before topping 300 on November 12, according to the department. 

Authorities have blamed the pollution on vehicle emissions, domestic cooking coal, construction, and livestock.

Related News:

Air pollution

Air pollution forces Vietnam to cough up $13 billion a year

Air pollution forces Vietnam to cough up $13 billion a year

Air pollution could rip 5 pct off Vietnam GDP

Air pollution could rip 5 pct off Vietnam GDP

US funds installation of air monitoring equipment at Saigon schools

US funds installation of air monitoring equipment at Saigon schools

See more
Tags: Vietnam Hanoi air pollution environment AQI air quality index hazardous air quality public health
 
Read more
Vietnam successfully cultures, isolates novel coronavirus

Vietnam successfully cultures, isolates novel coronavirus

Inside coronavirus quarantine center in Vietnam's worst-hit province

Inside coronavirus quarantine center in Vietnam's worst-hit province

Saigon refuses entry to 286 flight passengers in anti-novel coronavirus measure

Saigon refuses entry to 286 flight passengers in anti-novel coronavirus measure

Vietnam confirms two more novel coronavirus infections

Vietnam confirms two more novel coronavirus infections

Saigon students get another week off in novel coronavirus fight

Saigon students get another week off in novel coronavirus fight

Central Vietnam couple test positive for swine flu

Central Vietnam couple test positive for swine flu

Don't panic and stockpile food, health ministry advises

Don't panic and stockpile food, health ministry advises

Hanoi plans sewer system under polluted To Lich River

Hanoi plans sewer system under polluted To Lich River

 
go to top