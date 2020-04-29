VnExpress International
Hanoi to reopen schools and colleges next week

By Vo Hai   April 29, 2020 | 08:47 pm GMT+7
First grade students of Hanoi's Ngoi Sao School attend the first day of the 2019-2020 academic year September 5, 2019. When they return to school May 11 after an unexpectedly prolonged break, Covid-19 safety measures will make the atmosphere different from normal. Photo by VnExpress/Ngoc Thanh.

Secondary, high school and college students will return to school May 4, while kindergarteners and primary school students will do so May 11.

Hanoi Chairman Nguyen Duc Chung announced the decision Wednesday, adding that other education facilities such as language centers and study abroad consultancies can also open May 4 if they meet the safety measures set by the Ministry of Education and Training.

Schools need to be disinfected and students’ temperatures be taken, he said, adding that breaks should be rescheduled to prevent the gathering of big crowds.

More than two million students in the capital city have been staying at home since the end of January because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The city has reduced the number of high school entrance tests from four to three. Students will take three tests in math, literature and foreign language in July.

Vietnam has not recorded new Covid-19 infections for five days. Of the 270 patients confirmed so far, 219 have been discharged and 51 are being treated. Of the active cases, 14 have tested negative at least once.

