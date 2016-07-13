Hanoi to name streets after Spratly and Paracel islands

Hanoi’s People’s Committee has decided to name 26 new roads and adjust the length of six other streets.

A 4.8-kilometer-long street, running across the two main arteries Vo Van Kiet and Vo Nguyen Giap, will be named "the Paracel".

Vo Van Kiet and Vo Nguyen Giap are the two main streets connecting Noi Bai International Airport with the inner city.

Another 7.3-kilometer section, linking Vo Nguyen Giap with Dong Tru Bridge, located at the entrance to Gia Lam District on the eastern bank of the Red River, will be called "the Spratly".

The Spratlys and Paracels are two island chains in South China Sea (Vietnam's East Sea) that a number of countries, including Vietnam, China, the Philippines, Taiwan, Malaysia and Brunei, lay claim to.

The city will put up the new street signs after authorities give official approval during the August 1-5 plenary session.

