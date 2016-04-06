hanoi-to-face-water-shortage-this-summer

Work at Hanoi Water Limited Company. Photo by VNA

The department warned demand for tap water would increase by 12 percent during hot weather, leading to water shortages of 60,000 cubic meters per day.

The situation may be acute as a major pipeline supplying 27 percent of water to inner city areas has broken down 17 times since 2012 and it is highly likely that more breakdowns will occur in the future.

Meanwhile, a new pipeline, which are still under construction, won't come into use this summer as previously planned.

Water plants in the city, which are providing about 900,000 cubic meters per day, are expected to supply additional 66,000 cubic metres in May, said construction department officials.