VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Hanoi to face water shortage this summer

By VietnamPlus   April 6, 2016 | 08:39 am GMT+7

Residents in several central districts of Hanoi might face water shortages this summer, said the Department of Construction.

hanoi-to-face-water-shortage-this-summer

Work at Hanoi Water Limited Company. Photo by VNA

The department warned demand for tap water would increase by 12 percent during hot weather, leading to water shortages of 60,000 cubic meters per day.

The situation may be acute as a major pipeline supplying 27 percent of water to inner city areas has broken down 17 times since 2012 and it is highly likely that more breakdowns will occur in the future.

Meanwhile, a new pipeline, which are still under construction, won't come into use this summer as previously planned.

Water plants in the city, which are providing about 900,000 cubic meters per day, are expected to supply additional 66,000 cubic metres in May, said construction department officials.

Tags: water shortages Hanoi summer
 
Read more
Vietnam cracks $58 mln football gambling cyber-ring

Vietnam cracks $58 mln football gambling cyber-ring

Vietnam passes Access to Information Law

Vietnam passes Access to Information Law

Vietnamese female politicians’ battle to the top: what makes it extra hard?

Vietnamese female politicians’ battle to the top: what makes it extra hard?

PM Nguyen Tan Dung to step down today

PM Nguyen Tan Dung to step down today

Vietnam asks for U.N support in combating drugs: Deputy PM

Vietnam asks for U.N support in combating drugs: Deputy PM

VN needs to revise windpower laws: experts

VN needs to revise windpower laws: experts

Vietnam appoints new state auditor general, NA committee heads

Vietnam appoints new state auditor general, NA committee heads

Two Nigerians arrested in Ho Chi Minh City for scamming $450,000 via Facebook

Two Nigerians arrested in Ho Chi Minh City for scamming $450,000 via Facebook

 
go to top