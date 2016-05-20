Hanoi to close 30 streets for Obama

During those times, trucks, coaches and taxis (expect for those on duty) will be banned while private cars and motorbikes will be limited on the following streets:

Vo Van Kiet, Vo Nguyen Giap, Pham Hung, Pham Van Dong, Tran Duy Hung, Nguyen Chi Thanh, Kim Ma, Nguyen Thai Hoc, Chu Van An, Tran Phu, Dien Bien Phu, Doc Lap, Hoong Van Thu, Hoang Dieu, Le Hong Phong, Nhat Tan Bridge, Vo Chi Cong, Ring Road No.2, Lang, Ton Duc Thang, Nguyen Luong Bang, Le Van Luong, Lang Ha, Khuat Duy Tien, Dai Lo Thang Long (The stretch from Tran Duy Hung to Le Quang Dao), Do Duc Duc, Mieu Dam.

30 streets in Hanoi will be banned on May 23 and 24. Photo VnExpress/ Ba Do

Private cars and motorbikes must stop or take an alternative route if instructed to do so by authorities.

The ban is to ensure security and safety for the president as well as for residents who will be casting their ballots for the National Assembly and people's councils.

The U.S. president will arrive in Hanoi on the morning of May 23 instead of May 22 as originally planned, the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

On his first visit to the country, Obama will discuss five areas of importance with Vietnam, including expanding security co-operation and addressing serious tensions in the South China Sea (Vietnam's East Sea).

He might also weigh up Vietnam's request to fully lift the embargo on arms trade.

