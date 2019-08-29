Hanoi to ban vehicles from Old Quarter for Mid-Autumn Festival celebrations

Star-shaped lanterns, traditional chidren's toys for the Mid-Autumn Festival, are displayed on a Hanoi's Old Quarter street October 4, 2017. Photo by VnExpress/Giang Huy.

Motorized vehicles will not be allowed to enter Hang Luoc, Hang Ruoi and Hang Chai streets, as well as sections of Hang Ma and Hang Khoai streets, from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on the above mentioned dates, the Hanoi Department of Transport has announced.

Sections of Phung Hung Street from 7 a.m. to 12 a.m. the next day will also be off limits for vehicles on September 6, 8 and 13.

At these times, traffic will be re-routed from the east to the west and vice versa on Phan Dinh Phung, Hang Dau, Lo Ren, Hang Ca, Ngo Gach, Hang Vai and Lan Ong streets; and from the north to the south and vice versa on Ly Nam De, Phung Hung, Hang Dao, Hang Ngang, Hang Duong, Dong Xuan, Hang Giay, Tran Nhat Duat and Tran Quang Khai streets.

Motorbikes, electric bikes and bikes belonging to residents of streets where the ban applies will be free to go in and out of the areas, but they will have tickets issued by the festival management board in order to ensure proper security management, order and traffic safety.

The Mid-Autumn Festival in Vietnam, also known as the Full Moon Festival, is usually an occasion for family reunions with moon cakes, and a children’s night out. It falls on the 15th of the eighth lunar month, when the full moon is at its biggest every year. This year, the festival falls on September 13.

Star-shaped lanterns, paper masks, small drums and mythical lion heads are among the most popular traditional toys made for the Mid-Autumn Festival.