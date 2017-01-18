Hanoi taxi driver returns $14,000 to forgetful Korean customer

Park Saejin (C) receives his money at the taxi company in Hanoi Tuesday. Photo by VnExpress

A taxi driver in Hanoi returned $14,000 on Tuesday to a South Korean customer who left the cash in his car the previous night.

Driver Nguyen Thanh Trung picked up Park Saejin, a businessman now working in Hanoi, on Monday night.

After dropping Park at a hotel, he found a bag full of cash and a smart phone on the back seat and called his company who contacted the customer.

Stories of taxi drivers returning forgotten assets to customers have been earning the service a better image after many complaints of scams, rip-offs and even robberies committed by Vietnamese cabbies.

Last October, an American man identified only as Patterson also recovered his bag containing VND18 million ($807), some foreign currency, a laptop, a tablet and his personal papers at a police station in the central province of Quang Binh, three days after he left them in a taxi in Hoi An, around 300 kilometers away.

He sent a note expressing his thanks to the honest taxi driver and police.

