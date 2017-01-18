VnExpress International
Hanoi taxi driver returns $14,000 to forgetful Korean customer

By Phuong Son   January 18, 2017 | 11:28 am GMT+7
Park Saejin (C) receives his money at the taxi company in Hanoi Tuesday. Photo by VnExpress

It could have been the most expensive taxi the South Korean businessman had ever taken.

A taxi driver in Hanoi returned $14,000 on Tuesday to a South Korean customer who left the cash in his car the previous night.

Driver Nguyen Thanh Trung picked up Park Saejin, a businessman now working in Hanoi, on Monday night.

After dropping Park at a hotel, he found a bag full of cash and a smart phone on the back seat and called his company who contacted the customer.

Stories of taxi drivers returning forgotten assets to customers have been earning the service a better image after many complaints of scams, rip-offs and even robberies committed by Vietnamese cabbies.

Last October, an American man identified only as Patterson also recovered his bag containing VND18 million ($807), some foreign currency, a laptop, a tablet and his personal papers at a police station in the central province of Quang Binh, three days after he left them in a taxi in Hoi An, around 300 kilometers away.

He sent a note expressing his thanks to the honest taxi driver and police.

