VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Hanoi swelters as UV index reaches alarming levels

By Phan Anh   May 17, 2019 | 08:07 am GMT+7
Hanoi swelters as UV index reaches alarming levels
A motorbike driver is covered up on a Hanoi street. Photo by VnExpress/Quy Doan

Hanoi will be hit with extremely high levels of UV rays until next week, according to data from weather forecast sites.

The capital is set to be exposed to an UV index of 11 from Friday to Sunday, World Weather Online says.

AccuWeather forecasts that the maximum UV index in the city will reach 13 on Friday and Saturday, and 12 on Sunday, saying it will be "very hot."

The UV index is an international standard measurement of the strength of ultraviolet radiation from the sun. Between 0 and 3 is considered low and above 11 is deemed extreme with radiation that could burn skin and damage eyes within 20-30 minutes.

The capital city is also likely to experience maximum temperatures consistently above 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit), reaching as high as 46 degrees until next week, according to weather forecasts. 

High UV levels can accelerate skin aging and pose more severe threats like skin cancer, said Trinh Ngo Binh, a dermatologist based in Saigon.

He advised people to avoid direct exposure to sunlight between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. and to wear sunscreens, sunglasses and brimmed hats if they have to go out under the sun.

Hanoi is experiencing a heat wave until the end of this week because of a developing low-pressure area from the west, according to the National Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting Center.

The capital city and other northern provinces could experience temperatures as high as 38 degrees Celsius within the period, the center said.

Last month, Vietnam broke its national high temperature record as the mercury hit 43.4 degrees Celsius in the north central Ha Tinh Province, according to a forecaster at the French meteorological agency Meteo France.

Weather experts have warned that Vietnam should brace for more heat waves set to sweep through the country this summer.

A study published in the journal Climatic Change last September said that Southeast Asian nations like the Philippines and Vietnam would be most affected by heat-related mortality, along with countries in Southern Europe and South America.

Related News:

2019 heat

Global warming’s the fight of our lives. We’re losing it

Global warming’s the fight of our lives. We’re losing it

Heat stroke kills man in central Vietnam

Heat stroke kills man in central Vietnam

Parched Sa Pa tells farmers to suspend paddy cultivation

Parched Sa Pa tells farmers to suspend paddy cultivation

See more
Tags: Vietnam Vietnamese Hanoi UV ultraviolet heat summer environment weather meteorological climate change
 
Read more
Hanoi begins project to clean highly polluted river with Japanese technology

Hanoi begins project to clean highly polluted river with Japanese technology

Vietnam PM issues five-pronged direction for hi-tech growth

Vietnam PM issues five-pronged direction for hi-tech growth

Malaysia slaps highest ever poaching fine on two Vietnamese men

Malaysia slaps highest ever poaching fine on two Vietnamese men

Vietnamese fishermen butcher endangered whale shark

Vietnamese fishermen butcher endangered whale shark

Eight tons of smuggled pangolin scales seized in Vietnam port

Eight tons of smuggled pangolin scales seized in Vietnam port

Saigon apartment cleaner returns $7,400 to Ukraine man

Saigon apartment cleaner returns $7,400 to Ukraine man

Vietnamese trainee falls to death from scaffolding in Japan

Vietnamese trainee falls to death from scaffolding in Japan

 
go to top