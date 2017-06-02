Hanoi sweats through hottest day in decades

A man sprays water on the road on a hot day in Hanoi. Photo by VnExpress/Giang Huy

Temperatures in Hanoi hit a scorching 40 degrees Celsius, or 104 degrees Fahrenheit, on Friday, the highest temperature this summer and one of the hottest days in the capital’s history.

Temperatures measured in some parts of the capital city even rose beyond 40C at 1 p.m., while the RealFeel temperature, which indicates how hot it feels outdoors, was nearly 48C.

Motorbike drivers said they felt like they were sitting in a sauna.

The heatwave is forecast to continue until early next week and may become more intense. Burning temperatures have also been reported in the nearby provinces of Hoa Binh, Lang Son and Vinh Phuc, as well as some parts of central Vietnam.

Official data showed that temperatures are 1-3 degrees Celsius higher than last year and around the same as in 2015, when the highest temperature of 40.3C recorded in late May was the highest in the city in 44 years.