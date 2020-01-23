VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Hanoi student in China's Wuhan quarantined after return

By Nguyen Chi   January 23, 2020 | 08:22 pm GMT+7
Hanoi student in China's Wuhan quarantined after return
Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam (third from right) visits Hanoi's National Hospital of Tropical Diseases, January 23, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Nguyen Chi.

Two Vietnamese nationals are being examined at a Hanoi hospital for pneumonia caused by a coronavirus originating in Wuhan, China.

One of them, a 20-year-old Vietnamese student who was studying in Wuhan, returned to Hanoi about a week ago. She has had fever and a painful throat for the last four days. The other, a 55-year-old merchant at a market near the Vietnam-China border, has had a high fever for the last five days.

Both are being quarantined at Hanoi's National Hospital of Tropical Diseases. The National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology is carrying out tests to determine the cause of her illness.

A pneumonia outbreak, suspected to be caused by a new strain of the coronavirus family that caused SARS and MERS, first surfaced in Wuhan City, China last December.

By January, the disease has spread to other countries and territories: Thailand, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, Macau, Hong Kong and the United States.

China’s National Health Commission has confirmed 571 cases and 17 deaths as of Wednesday. It has also said that the virus is capable of spreading from person to person.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has said that an animal appears most likely to be the primary source of the virus. China says the virus could have come from a market in Wuhan where wildlife was traded illegally.

The Vietnamese Ministry of Health has warned people to keep their distance from people with acute respiratory infections and wear a mask when talking to them. It has also installed equipment to monitor arriving passengers’ body temperature in airports in Hanoi, Saigon, Da Nang and Cam Ranh in central Vietnam.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Vietnamese Hanoi Wuhan China coronavirus pneumonia outbreak health medicine
 
Read more
Vietnam confirms first acute pneumonia cases from Wuhan virus

Vietnam confirms first acute pneumonia cases from Wuhan virus

Saigon's Tet exodus: it's a rush, but real slow

Saigon's Tet exodus: it's a rush, but real slow

Vietnam placed 31st in global power ranking

Vietnam placed 31st in global power ranking

Vietnam third in SEA for upward social mobility: WEF

Vietnam third in SEA for upward social mobility: WEF

HCMC up, Hanoi down in global ranking of fast-growing cities

HCMC up, Hanoi down in global ranking of fast-growing cities

Vietnam well poised to become digital economy: report

Vietnam well poised to become digital economy: report

Tet trade-off: college students stay back in Saigon for casual work

Tet trade-off: college students stay back in Saigon for casual work

Strong security force to keep Saigon flower street safe

Strong security force to keep Saigon flower street safe

 
go to top