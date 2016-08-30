VnExpress International
Hanoi strikes back: traffic police to wield 'lightsaber'

By Ba Do, Van Pham   August 30, 2016 | 08:57 pm GMT+7

The lastest kit to deal with the chaos named traffic in Hanoi.

200 LED mounted reflective vests and clubs which look like drawn straight Star Wars' famous weapon will be assigned to traffic patrol units in the capital of Hanoi to prepare for night shifts in central districts.

Colonel Dao Vinh Thang, head of Hanoi traffic police, said the proposal to outfit city police with reflective jackets and flashing clubs will be tested at the opening of pedestrian zones around the central district of Hoan Kiem, which is scheduled for September 1.

hanoi-strikes-back-traffic-police-to-wield-lightsaber

Colonel Thang with the new stick. Photo by VnExpress/Phuong Son

“The reflective vests have flash lights mounted both at the front and the back while the batons have flashing red lights, which will help drivers to better recognize on duty traffic police,” Thang said, stressing that these are modern equipments that are essential for the traffic control unit to work during the night.

hanoi-strikes-back-traffic-police-to-wield-lightsaber-1

Hanoi traffic police's reflective jackets will now have flahslights attached to them. Photo by VnExpress/Phuong Son

According to Thang, lighting on the reflective jackets has two different modes. The default yellow is on when an officer controls the traffic, while the white lights up when the officer is issuing a ticket.

The move will coincide with Hanoi's relaxation of the midnight curfew (to 2 a.m.) and the establishment of pedestrian zones around Hoan Kiem Lake, which is hoped to ease the chaotic traffic in the Old Quarter. So, starting September, may the force be with you. 

