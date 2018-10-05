Hanoi streets to close for Party leader Do Muoi’s funeral

Traffic will not be allowed on many streets in Hanoi this weekend for the state funeral of former Party leader Do Muoi. Photo by VnExpress/Ngoc Thanh

Vehicles will not be allowed on several streets that connect with the National Funeral Home at 5 Tran Thanh Tong Street where the deceased leader will lie in state on Saturday and Sunday (October 6-7).

The government has announced a two-day state mourning for the late Party chief who passed away at the 108 Military Hospital on Monday night, after battling ill health for a long time. He was 101.

Between 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, and 6:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Sunday, all vehicles will be banned from many streets, including Tang Bat Ho, Pham Dinh Ho, Yersin, Tran Thanh Tong, Han Thuyen and Nguyen Huy Tu.

One part of Nguyen Cong Tru running from Tran Thanh Tong to Lo Duc, the section of Nguyen Cao from Lo Duc to Le Quy Don, the section of Hang Chuoi between Han Thuyen and Nguyen Cong Tru, and of Le Quy Don from Nguyen Cao to Yersin will be also closed to traffic.

From 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, trucks and mini buses will be restricted on Ly Thuong Kiet, Tran Hung Dao, Hai Ba Trung, Le Thanh Tong, Lo Duc, Tran Khanh Du, Tran Quang Khai, Pho Hue, Ngo Thi Nham, Dai Co Viet, Tran Khat Chan, Ba Trieu and Hang Bai streets.

These vehicles will also not be allowed to travel on the section of Nguyen Cong Tru running from Lo Duc to Pho Hue and another part of Le Duan between Dai Co Viet and Tran Nhan Tong during the period.

Between 6:30 a.m. and 12 p.m. on Sunday, traffic will be blocked on Lo Duc, Phan Chu Trinh, Trang Tien, Hang Khay, Trang Thi, Dien Bien Phu, Hoang Dieu, Hoang Van Thu, Doc Lap, Dien Bien Phu, Chu Van An, Le Duan, Giai Phong, Ngoc Hoi, Ngu Hiep and one part of Nguyen Thai Hoc running from Chu Van An to Le Duan.

During the two-day funeral this Saturday and Sunday, government offices and other public places will fly the national flag at half-mast, and no public entertainment events will be held.

Born Nguyen Duy Cong in Hanoi, Do Muoi was a key figure in Vietnam's revolutionary struggles and its opening up era. He became an active revolutionary at an early age, joining the French Popular Front at 19 and leading campaigns against French colonialists in Hanoi and across northern Vietnam.

He served as Vietnam's Party General Secretary from 1991 to 1997, during the country’s transition to a market economy.

The deceased leader will lie in state at the National Funeral Home where mourners can pay their respects from 7 a.m. Saturday to 7:30 a.m. Sunday.

A memorial service will be held at 9 a.m. Sunday and he will be buried in his hometown in Hanoi's Thanh Tri District at 1 p.m. the same day.

Another memorial service will be held at the same time at the Independence Palace in Ho Chi Minh City.