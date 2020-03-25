VnExpress International
Hanoi second metro line recruits 40 locomotive engineers

By Ba Do   March 25, 2020 | 09:00 am GMT+7
Hanoi second metro line recruits 40 locomotive engineers
The elevated track of the Nhon-Hanoi Raiway Station metro line has been complete. Photo by VnExpress/Ba Do.

The Nhon-Hanoi Railway Station metro line, which is close to completion, is recruiting 40 train operators.

The state-owned Hanoi Metro Company Limited said they would first be trained in Vietnam before six of them are sent to France for more training. This group will then return to Vietnam and pass on the knowledge acquired there to the rest.

Applicants must have knowledge of experience in operating trains, sound judgment and the ability to handle emergencies. English competency will be an additional qualification.

They are expected to be paid VND13-15 million ($548-632) a month.

The Hanoi Metropolitan Railway Management Board said on Monday the Nhon-Hanoi line is currently being inspected to prepare for commencement of commercial operation in the fourth quarter of this year.

The 12.5-kilometer route runs 8.5 kilometers on elevated tracks and four kilometers underground and will have 12 stations.

Hanoi's first metro route between Cat Linh in downtown Dong Da District and Yen Nghia in Ha Dong District will have a 20-day test run for final inspection at a still unspecified time.

It was scheduled for February, but was canceled after over 100 Chinese experts and engineers were unable to return to Vietnam after the Lunar New Year due to the coronavirus outbreak.

