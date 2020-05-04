Hanoi, Saigon schools deploy strict Covid-19 measures as classes recommence

Hand sanitizer is available in the school yard, classrooms, washrooms and other school facilities. Students are required to sanitize their hands each time they enter the classroom.

Over 22 million Vietnamese students have been on an unprecedented, prolonged school break following the Lunar New Year festival in late January due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Many teachers and students have had to resort to online lessons in response.

As Vietnam eased its social distancing restrictions late last month, Hanoi and Saigon students have begun to return to school starting Monday.