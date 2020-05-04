VnExpress International
Hanoi, Saigon schools deploy strict Covid-19 measures as classes recommence

By Ngoc Thanh, Huu Khoa   May 4, 2020 | 02:48 pm GMT+7

Students returning to school in Vietnam’s two largest metropolises have to undergo body temperature checks and sanitize their hands to keep coronavirus at bay.

A teacher is present in front of the Nguyen Du Middle School in Hanois Nam Tu Liem District to greet students and have their hands sanitized on Monday morning. Students and teachers all wear masks and distance from each other for at least a meter to prevent infection.

A teacher patrols on school grounds to remind students to wear masks and distance from one another.

Students perform their flag salutations in their classrooms instead of on the school yard to prevent Covid-19 infection.

Nguyen Thi Quynh, the homeroom teacher for her 6th-grade class, teaches her students on how to check body temperatures and other measures to prevent Covid-19.

Students wash their hands at school.The schools timetable is adjusted so that there are only 3-4 periods a day, and break times are extended by 10 minutes so students would have more time to wash their hands and check body temperatures.

To ensure appropriate distancing measures, the Nguyen Du Middle School splits its study time into two: one student group would study in the morning and the other in the afternoon. Each classroom is split in half, with each half studying in two different classrooms. Only one student sits at one table.

In the Trung Vuong High School of Saigons District 1, 15 12th-grade classes have returned to school Monday morning. Posters on preventing Covid-19 are present in every class.

Only one student sits at one table, with each sitting at least a meter from each other. The school has to satisfy several standards as requested by the Ministry of Education and Training, such as mandatory body temperature checks and distancing measures, to reopen.

A student hands out free masks for his classmates. Each students would receive nine masks.

For their first period of the day, students learn about measures to prevent Covid-19 through a monitor in class.

A student has her body temperature checked in class.The Trung Vuong High School has prepared 50 electric thermometers and a team of voluntary teachers to check their students body temperatures.

Hand sanitizers are present at the school yard and in every classroom, toilets and other rooms in the school. Students are required to sanitize their hands every time they go in and out of the classroom.Over 22 million Vietnamese students have been on an unprecedented, prolonged school break following the Lunar New Year Festival in late February due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Many teachers and students have had to resort to online lessons in response.As Vietnam eased its social distancing restrictions late last month, Hanoi and Saigon students have begun to return to school starting Monday.

Over 22 million Vietnamese students have been on an unprecedented, prolonged school break following the Lunar New Year festival in late January due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Many teachers and students have had to resort to online lessons in response.
As Vietnam eased its social distancing restrictions late last month, Hanoi and Saigon students have begun to return to school starting Monday.
