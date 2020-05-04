Hanoi, Saigon schools deploy strict Covid-19 measures as classes recommence

|
A teacher is present in front of Nguyen Du Secondary School in Hanoi's Nam Tu Liem District to greet students and have their hands sanitized on Monday morning. Students and teachers all wear masks and keep a distance of at least a meter to prevent infection.
|
A teacher patrols the school grounds to remind students to wear masks and keep away from one another.
|
Students perform their flag salutations in the classroom instead of the school yard to prevent a large crowd from gathering.
|
Nguyen Thi Quynh, a homeroom 6th-grade teacher, informs her students on how to check body temperatures and other preventative Covid-19 measures.
|
The school's timetable is adjusted so there are only three to four periods a day, with breaks extended by 10 minutes so students could have more time to wash their hands and check their temperatures.
|
To ensure appropriate distancing measures, Nguyen Du Secondary School splits its study time into morning and afternoon slots. Besides, each class is split between two rooms, with only one student per table.
|
At Trung Vuong High School of Saigon's District 1, fifteen 12th-grade classes recommenced Monday morning. Posters on preventing Covid-19 are present in each room.
|
Only one student sits at one table, with each sitting at least a meter from each other. The school has to satisfy several standards as requested by the Ministry of Education and Training, such as mandatory body temperature checks and distancing measures, to reopen.
|
A student hands out free masks to his classmates, each receiving nine in total.
|
Students learn about measures to prevent Covid-19 during the first class of the day.
|
Trung Vuong High School has prepared 50 electric thermometers and a team of voluntary teachers to check body temperatures.
|
Hand sanitizer is available in the school yard, classrooms, washrooms and other school facilities. Students are required to sanitize their hands each time they enter the classroom.