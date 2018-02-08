VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Hanoi, Saigon choked in traffic as clock ticks down to Tet

By Manh Cuong, Quynh Tran   February 8, 2018 | 10:20 am GMT+7

It looks like city-dwellers are scrambling to get everything done before the year-end party.

Buses carry migrants out of the capital city on Wednesday afternoon as porters deliver holiday items and everyone are in a rush to complete other errands by year end. The Lunar New Year, or Tet, is coming in a week and the holiday fever is making Hanois already bad traffic even more terrible.

Buses carry migrants out of the capital city on Wednesday afternoon while delivery bikes weave in and out of the traffic as everyone rushes to get their errands done by the year end. The Lunar New Year, or Tet, will be here in a week and holiday fever is making traffic in Hanoi worse than ever.
A furniture shop moves onto an alley to serve peoples decoration demand for the holiday. Many people still keep the tradition of giving their houses a new look for the new year.

A furniture shop spills out into an alley. Many people maintain the tradition of giving their houses a new look for the new year.
A man puts a bonsai on his head to keep it safe from the traffic.

A man rests a bonsai tree on his head to keep it safe from the traffic.
Construction of an elevated railway adds to the congestion.

Construction of an elevated railway adds to the congestion.
A two-way street turns into one-way.

A two-way street turns one-way.
Police officers line up to form a street divider.

Police officers line up to form a street divider.
Cars fill up a part of Giang Vo Street in Ba Dinh District, forcing motorbikes to take the sidewalk.

Cars clog a part of Giang Vo Street in Ba Dinh District, forcing motorbikes to take to the sidewalk.

Meanwhile in Saigon:

A highway that connects the southern city with neighboring provinces is caught in chaos for hours on Wednesday afternoon.

A highway connecting the southern city with neighboring provinces was caught up in chaos for hours on Wednesday afternoon.
A public bus is basically stuck.

A public bus at a standstill.
Some motorbikes decide to cut through a park.

Some motorbikes decide to cut through a park.
Related News:

Lunar New Year 2018

As holiday fever grips Saigon, muddy hands bring Kitchen Gods to life

As holiday fever grips Saigon, muddy hands bring Kitchen Gods to life

Tet travel rush: Crowds mob Tan Son Nhat Airport to welcome home relatives

Tet travel rush: Crowds mob Tan Son Nhat Airport to welcome home relatives

Ready-made feasts free Vietnamese women from Tet chores

Ready-made feasts free Vietnamese women from Tet chores

See more
Tags: Vietnam Hanoi Lunar New Year Tet traffic travel congestion Vietnam news holiday
 
Read more
Vietnamese real estate tycoon under further investigation for abuse of power

Vietnamese real estate tycoon under further investigation for abuse of power

Court postpones sentencing in Vietnam's largest banking scandal, demands further probe

Court postpones sentencing in Vietnam's largest banking scandal, demands further probe

Vietnam issues bird flu warning after latest human case reported in China

Vietnam issues bird flu warning after latest human case reported in China

Vietnam warns citizens away from Maldives amid political crisis

Vietnam warns citizens away from Maldives amid political crisis

SE Asia ministers air concerns over Beijing's activities in disputed waters

SE Asia ministers air concerns over Beijing's activities in disputed waters

Vietnamese Facebooker sentenced to 14 years behind bars for igniting protest

Vietnamese Facebooker sentenced to 14 years behind bars for igniting protest

Vietnamese fishermen save American sailor stranded at sea for a month

Vietnamese fishermen save American sailor stranded at sea for a month

Illegal Vietnamese workers arrested in Thailand amid large-scale crackdown

Illegal Vietnamese workers arrested in Thailand amid large-scale crackdown

 
go to top