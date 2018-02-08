Hanoi, Saigon choked in traffic as clock ticks down to Tet

|
Buses carry migrants out of the capital city on Wednesday afternoon while delivery bikes weave in and out of the traffic as everyone rushes to get their errands done by the year end. The Lunar New Year, or Tet, will be here in a week and holiday fever is making traffic in Hanoi worse than ever.
|
A furniture shop spills out into an alley. Many people maintain the tradition of giving their houses a new look for the new year.
|
A man rests a bonsai tree on his head to keep it safe from the traffic.
|
Construction of an elevated railway adds to the congestion.
|
A two-way street turns one-way.
|
Police officers line up to form a street divider.
|
Cars clog a part of Giang Vo Street in Ba Dinh District, forcing motorbikes to take to the sidewalk.
Meanwhile in Saigon:
|
A highway connecting the southern city with neighboring provinces was caught up in chaos for hours on Wednesday afternoon.
|
A public bus at a standstill.
|
Some motorbikes decide to cut through a park.