Hanoi's world-record ceramic road bursts at the seams

A schoolboy walks past a section of Hanoi’s iconic, Guinness record holding "Ceramic Road" that spans almost 4,000 m through Tay Ho, Ba Dinh, Hoan Kiem and Hai Ba Trung Districts.

The mural includes paintings on various themes, made from ceramic tiles embedded along the walls of the Red River dike system.

Construction began in 2008 and finished in 2010, in time for the capital’s 1,000th anniversary. Since early June, over 600 m of ceramic mosaics have been demolished for a project to widen the road and ease traffic congestion.