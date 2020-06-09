VnExpress International
Hanoi's world-record ceramic road bursts at the seams

By Ngoc Thanh   June 9, 2020 | 06:23 pm GMT+7

Completed in 2010 to mark the capital's millennium anniversary, "Ceramic Road" is being partly destroyed to help decongest traffic flow.

The demolition is to serve the expansion of Au Co Street, which is part of the second phase to build an overpass at the An Duong-Thanh Nien junction, which spans 3.7 km, to relieve congestion in Ba Dinh and Tay Ho districts. The project will expand the dike’s surface and replace part of the soil dike with reinforced concrete walls.

The construction unit has dug more than five meters deep into the ground to bury iron piles for reinforcement for the project, which does not just aims at solving traffic congestion in this area but strengthening dikes, ensuring flood prevention.

Part of the construction site seen from above.

The mosaic wall mural is made from ceramic tesserae which are products of Bat Trang, a Hanoi’s village famous for its traditional pottery that has lasted seven centuries and is still going strong. The content of the mosaic represents the decorative pattern from different periods in the history of Vietnam. Also incorporated on the wall are modern art works, paintings of Hanoi, and childrens drawings.

The millennial anniversary of Hanoi was celebrated for 10 days in October of 2010 to mark the foundation of the capital, initially named Thang Long (Ascending Dragon) by King Ly Thai To.
Running from Au Co Street in Tay Ho District to the address of 1059 Hong Ha Street in Hoan Kiem District. Participating in the work of decoration are not only Vietnamese artists but also foreign embassies and culture centers in Hanoi such as the Goethe-Institut, Alliance française Lespace, British Council, Società Dante Alighieri Dalte Centre, and other cultural centers of Russia and South Korea.

The structure was awarded a Guinness World Records certificate as the world’s largest ceramic mosaic in 2010.

A painting depicts a scene of fishing.

The Ceramic Road was renovated twice in 2016 and 2017 but some parts of it are still downgraded these days.

Pham Hoang Tuan, director of the Project Management Board for Hanoi Traffic Construction, said earlier the murals could not be removed or recycled.

