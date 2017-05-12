VnExpress International
Hanoi's charm washed away by first summer downpour

By Ngoc Thanh   May 12, 2017 | 05:54 pm GMT+7

The first summer rain has turned several parts of the capital into waterways.

hanois-charm-washed-away-by-first-summer-downpour

Heavy rain lasting 30 minutes on Friday morning left some Hanoi streets under 50-80 centimeters of water.
hanois-charm-washed-away-by-first-summer-downpour-1

Locals drive their motorbikes through a deeply submerged intersection.
hanois-charm-washed-away-by-first-summer-downpour-2

Drivers pull away from a submerged area.
hanois-charm-washed-away-by-first-summer-downpour-3

A woman walks her motorbike through the water.
hanois-charm-washed-away-by-first-summer-downpour-4

Drivers opt for the sidewalk to escape the floodwater.
hanois-charm-washed-away-by-first-summer-downpour-5

Thai Ha Street in Dong Da District was submerged after the rain.
hanois-charm-washed-away-by-first-summer-downpour-6

A worker from Hanoi Sewerage and Drainage Limited Company tries to clear a sewer on Huynh Thuc Khang Street.
hanois-charm-washed-away-by-first-summer-downpour-7

Staff at a clothes store mop the floor after the floodwaters receded. Meteorologists have forecast more downpours in Hanoi from now until next Monday.
Tags: Vietnam Hanoi flood
 
