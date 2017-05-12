Hanoi's charm washed away by first summer downpour

|
Heavy rain lasting 30 minutes on Friday morning left some Hanoi streets under 50-80 centimeters of water.
Locals drive their motorbikes through a deeply submerged intersection.
Drivers pull away from a submerged area.
A woman walks her motorbike through the water.
Drivers opt for the sidewalk to escape the floodwater.
Thai Ha Street in Dong Da District was submerged after the rain.
A worker from Hanoi Sewerage and Drainage Limited Company tries to clear a sewer on Huynh Thuc Khang Street.
Staff at a clothes store mop the floor after the floodwaters receded. Meteorologists have forecast more downpours in Hanoi from now until next Monday.