Hanoi resuscitates abandoned hospital for Covid-19 quarantine

The former General Hospital of Me Linh District will be used as a back-up facility by hospitals and treatment centers across Hanoi in case of overload.
The former hospital spans 12-hectares in Dai Thinh and Tam Dong villages of Me Linh District.
The front area will serve as quarantine zone for suspected Covid-19 cases and the work station for 150 medical staff.
The Me Linh General Hospital project was approved by Hanoi in 2013, with the investment of VND2,700 billion ($114.7 million). However, after seven years of construction, only two blocks were completed, with the surrounding area eventually covered in wild grass.
The entrance to the hospital looks worn out, with unused tires stacked by its side. When modifications complete, the facility will be used to quarantine Vietnamese who return from European countries.
An unfinished block of the supposed-to-be general hospital.
All hospital floors will receive a makeover, with old tiles replaced.
Over 100 workers are sweating to finish reparations by the end of March.
Old windows and equipment will also make way for new equivalents.
New washrooms will be added.
The building site resembles a war zone.
Paint covers more than just the walls.
The concrete road leading from the entrance to the hospital will be expanded and installed with lights.