VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Hanoi resuscitates abandoned hospital for Covid-19 quarantine

By Ngoc Thanh, Tat Dinh   March 19, 2020 | 03:12 pm GMT+7

Two blocks of an abandoned hospital in Hanoi are being repaired and modified into a quarantine zone amidst rising Covid-19 threat.

The buildings, used to be the General Hospital of Me Linh District will be used as a back up facility for hospitals as well as treatment centers in Hanoi, in case they are overloaded.The former hospital is located on a 12-hectare land across two villages, Dai Thih and Tam Dong of Me Linh District.

The former General Hospital of Me Linh District will be used as a back-up facility by hospitals and treatment centers across Hanoi in case of overload.

The former hospital spans 12-hectares in Dai Thinh and Tam Dong villages of Me Linh District.
The front space of the hospital has been flattened and this will be the quarantine area for the Covid-19 suspected cases and the workplace for 150 medical staff.The Me Linh General Hospital is a project that was approved by Hanoi in 2013, with the investment of VND2,700 billion ($116 million). However, after seven years of construction, only two blocks were completed and the surrounding area is filled with wild grasses.

The front area will serve as quarantine zone for suspected Covid-19 cases and the work station for 150 medical staff.

The Me Linh General Hospital project was approved by Hanoi in 2013, with the investment of VND2,700 billion ($114.7 million). However, after seven years of construction, only two blocks were completed, with the surrounding area eventually covered in wild grass.
The entrance to the hospital looks worn out, with unused tires on the side. When the hospital is done with modification, it will be used to quarantine Vietnamese who return from European countries.

The entrance to the hospital looks worn out, with unused tires stacked by its side. When modifications complete, the facility will be used to quarantine Vietnamese who return from European countries.
An unfinished block of the supposed-to-be general hospital.

An unfinished block of the supposed-to-be general hospital.
The floor of the buildings will get a makeover, as the old tiles will be replaced with new ones.

All hospital floors will receive a makeover, with old tiles replaced.
More than 100 workers are on the run to finish the repairation process by the end of March.

Over 100 workers are sweating to finish reparations by the end of March.
Old windows and old equipments were removed and new ones will be installed.

Old windows and equipment will also make way for new equivalents.
The bathrooms, restrooms will also get a brand new makeover.

New washrooms will be added.
Everything, from the floor, the stairs to the handles will get renewed.

The building site resembles a war zone.
The walls are being repainted inside and outside.

Paint covers more than just the walls.
The concrete road from the entrance to the building will be expanded and installed with lights.

The concrete road leading from the entrance to the hospital will be expanded and installed with lights.
Bệnh viện bỏ hoang thành khu cách ly Covid-19
 
 

Hanoi resuscitates abandoned hospital for Covid-19 quarantine

Ongoing work to repurpose an abandoned hospital into a quarantine in Hanoi. Video by Ngoc Thanh.

Related News:
Tags: Covid-19 quarantine hospital abandoned Hanoi Vietnam coronavirus
 
Read more
Police probe three drug traffickers in northern Vietnam

Police probe three drug traffickers in northern Vietnam

Covid-19 impacts: Video conferencing most downloaded app in Vietnam

Covid-19 impacts: Video conferencing most downloaded app in Vietnam

117 hotels offer to be Covid-19 quarantine camps

117 hotels offer to be Covid-19 quarantine camps

Five arrested for using poison to kill, steal dogs

Five arrested for using poison to kill, steal dogs

Two Vietnamese Americans die of Covid-19

Two Vietnamese Americans die of Covid-19

War footing: Vietnam readies 90,000 doctors for coronavirus battle

War footing: Vietnam readies 90,000 doctors for coronavirus battle

Vietnam confirms eight new Covid-19 infections

Vietnam confirms eight new Covid-19 infections

Hanoi to peddle public e-bike service

Hanoi to peddle public e-bike service

 
go to top