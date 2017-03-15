Hanoi restaurant fined for unsavory use of boot

Market managers have slapped a Hanoi restaurant owner with a VND4.6 million ($201.76) fine after a customer filmed an employee stirring a basin of pig intestines with her boot.

The act was deemed “unhygienic” by officials, who also noted the Old Quarter eatery failed to present a food safety certificate.

The managers also seized three kilograms of intestines, which they claimed lacked clear origins.

The video caught the act on the sidewalk right in front of the restaurant on Hang Thung Street last Saturday.

The restaurant owner said the boots were “completely clean.”

“I have been selling here for 30 years. I’ve always offered clean products without using toxic chemicals and that’s why I have a large number of customers,” she said.

